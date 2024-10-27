fb
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Urged To Lock Up Another Starter Before Conclusion Of Season

As the Detroit Lions continue their strong 2024 campaign, building toward what they hope will be a deep playoff run, experts are encouraging them to secure one of their key pieces on the offensive line: Kevin Zeitler. David Kenyon of Bleacher Report recently included Zeitler on his list of 2025 free agents deserving an in-season contract extension. Given the importance of a solid offensive line to the Lions' success, Zeitler’s performance has not gone unnoticed, and he’s proving to be a valuable addition since arriving in Detroit.

Kevin Zeitler

Kevin Zeitler’s Impact on the Lions’ Offensive Line

Signed to a one-year contract after Jonah Jackson's departure in free agency, Kevin Zeitler has been a stabilizing force at right guard. His veteran presence has contributed to the offensive line’s effectiveness, which has been crucial in protecting quarterback Jared Goff and facilitating a productive run game. Zeitler’s absence in Week 7 due to a groin injury highlighted his importance, as his replacement, Kayode Awosika, struggled in his stead. This underlined the need for continuity and consistency that Zeitler brings to the line.

Kenyon argues that Zeitler has not only filled a gap left by Jackson but has exceeded expectations with his reliable and steady play. “The Ravens’ loss has become the Detroit Lions’ gain,” Kenyon points out, noting that Zeitler’s release from the Baltimore Ravens due to cap constraints has been Detroit’s good fortune.

Detroit Lions

Why Extending Kevin Zeitler Makes Sense Now

The Lions have invested heavily in their offensive line, which has been instrumental in their rise over the past two seasons. Most of the starters on the line are already under contract for the 2025 season, making Kevin Zeitler the only exception. Securing him with a multi-year extension would not only lock in continuity but also provide depth and flexibility in the line-up, as the Lions eye long-term stability up front.

For the Lions, locking up Zeitler before the conclusion of the season could prevent a bidding war in free agency and help the team manage its salary cap effectively. As Detroit pushes toward its playoff goals, ensuring Zeitler’s place on the line would be a strategic move that aligns with the team’s competitive aspirations.

