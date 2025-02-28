Friday, February 28, 2025
Detroit Lions Urged To Poach ‘Perfect’ Free Agent Fit

W.G. Brady
When you evaluate the Detroit Lions’ current roster, it does not take long to realize that they could stand to add some talent on the defensive line. According to Aaron Schatz of ESPN, Osa Odighizuwa is the perfect free agent fit for the Lions

What They Are Saying

Here is Aaron Schatz’s rationale for Osa Odighizuwa being the perfect free agent signing for the Detroit Lions:

After this past season’s injury cascade, the Lions just need to load up on as many good defensive players as possible. As a high-motor pass-rusher on the inside, Odighizuwa could replace the departing Levi Onwuzurike and rotate with Alim McNeill up front. He had career highs this past season with 4.5 sacks and 33 pressures. The latter was tied for second among interior linemen.

Osa Odighizuwa: By the Numbers

As you can see below, Odighizuwa had a career-high 4.5 sacks, 47 tackles, and 23 QB hits during the 2024 season. He has started all 51 games for the Cowboys over the past three seasons.

My Thoughts

One thing to note here is that Schatz is assuming that Levi Onwuzurike, who is set to become a free agent, will sign with another team. Though that seems like a real possibility, I would not be surprised if he works out a deal to stay in Detroit. That said, if Onwuzurike leaves town, then the Lions will certainly be looking to replace him, and Osa Odighizuwa of the Cowboys would be a solid option.

