Detroit Lions Urged to Sign Former Pro Bowl Cornerback

Charvarius Ward, a 2023 Pro Bowler, and second-team All-Pro cornerback, is expected to draw plenty of interest in free agency, and according to USA TODAY's Tyler Dragon, the Detroit Lions could be a top landing spot for the veteran.
Why it Matters
- Ward’s 2024 Performance: Allowed a 61% completion rate, 5 touchdowns, and continued his strong play as one of the league’s top cornerbacks.
- Lions’ Need: Detroit ranked 28th in pass defense (total yards allowed) in 2024. With Carlton Davis set to hit free agency, the Lions’ cornerback depth is a concern.
Why Charvarius Ward Makes Sense for the Lions:
- Cornerback Depth: If Davis departs, Detroit's cornerbacks would include Amik Robertson and two second-year players, Terrion Arnold, and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Arnold showed promise, but Rakestraw is still a wildcard after limited playing time in 2024.
- Insurance & Upgrade: Adding Charvarius Ward would provide immediate veteran experience, giving Detroit a top-tier starter to bolster their secondary.
Contract Projections:
- Spotrac projects Ward to land a three-year, $45.8 million deal in free agency.
- With $51 million in cap space, the Lions are well-positioned to pursue Ward.
Bottom Line:
For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, which the Detroit Lions are, bringing in a proven veteran like Charvarius Ward would provide a boost to the defense and help shore up the cornerback position.