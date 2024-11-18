Detroit Lions Urged To Sign $11 Million Linebacker To Replace Alex Anzalone

With the Detroit Lions’ defensive depth taking a hit following Alex Anzalone’s wrist injury, speculation is growing about the team’s options to replace him for the remainder of the season. Anzalone, who is expected to miss the rest of the regular season due to a broken wrist, was playing a vital role in the Lions’ defense, and his absence will be felt. Now, some analysts are urging the Lions to look into the free-agent market, with one suggestion standing out: signing former Miami Dolphins linebacker David Long.

Why David Long Could Be the Perfect Fit

According to Mike Moraitis of The Sporting News, the Lions should strongly consider bringing in David Long to help fill the void left by Anzalone. Long was waived by the Dolphins in the final year of his two-year, $11 million contract after experiencing some struggles with the team. Despite his departure from Miami, Long offers several qualities that could benefit the Lions’ defense.

Long has a proven track record, starting all 17 games for the Dolphins in 2023 and six out of eight games in 2024 before falling out of favor. He was a sixth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2019, where he made a name for himself as a hard-hitting, aggressive linebacker with impressive sideline-to-sideline speed and a knack for rushing the passer. While Long is not known for his coverage skills, his ability to defend the run and make plays behind the line of scrimmage would add a physical element to the Lions’ defense.

The Case for a Change of Scenery

David Long’s release by the Dolphins, as described by Kyle Crabbs of the Locked on Dolphins Podcast, stemmed from a few factors. A hamstring injury and a loss of starting duties due to regression in run defense led to his eventual fall out of favor. Despite this, Long’s talent and aggressive style make him an intriguing option for a team like the Lions, who could benefit from his energy and physicality on the field.

Moraitis suggests that a change of scenery could be just what Long needs. He points out that Long’s style could mesh well with the Lions’ aggressive defensive unit, and he may find renewed success playing on a team with a winning culture. Given the Lions' success this season and the leadership of head coach Dan Campbell, Long could thrive in Detroit’s system and offer immediate support to a defense that has been performing at a high level.

A Potential Upgrade for the Lions

The Lions’ defense has been one of their strong suits this season, and replacing Alex Anzalone with a player like David Long could provide a significant boost. Although Long is not without his flaws, his speed, physicality, and experience in a starting role make him an attractive option. General manager Brad Holmes could see this as an opportunity to add depth to the linebacking corps and keep the defense competitive during Anzalone’s absence.

While the Lions are still in a good position to contend for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the loss of a key player like Anzalone could affect their championship aspirations. Signing Long would give them the chance to add another impact player and potentially strengthen the defense as they push for a Super Bowl run.

A Smart Move to Consider

Given David Long’s pedigree and the current gap left by Anzalone, it’s a smart move for the Lions to consider adding him to their roster. With the team’s Super Bowl aspirations, this could be an opportune time to bolster the linebacker unit and ensure they remain in contention. It may be a low-risk, high-reward addition, and with the Lions’ culture and coaching staff, Long could quickly find his rhythm and be an asset down the stretch.