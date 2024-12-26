fb
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Urged to Sign Future Hall of Famer for Playoff Run

By W.G. Brady
0

The Detroit Lions are making a strong push toward securing the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, currently sitting at an impressive 13-2. With everything to play for, the Lions are in the thick of playoff contention. However, the team faces a major setback after cornerback Carlton Davis III suffered a broken jaw, potentially sidelining him for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs.

Detroit Lions Chris Smith

Fans Suggest Signing Patrick Peterson for Cornerback Depth

While the Lions look to maintain their momentum through this stretch, several fans on X (formerly Twitter) have suggested that the team could shore up their cornerback depth by signing future Hall of Fame cornerback Patrick Peterson. This would be an interesting move for a team in the playoff hunt, especially given Peterson’s impressive career.

Patrick Peterson’s Legendary Career

At 34 years old, Peterson remains one of the most accomplished cornerbacks in NFL history. Though he has not played since being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers after the 2023 season, Peterson still has plenty of experience to offer. During that season, Peterson recorded two interceptions and 11 passes defended in 17 games, starting 16 of them.

Peterson's accolades throughout his career are nothing short of remarkable. He has been named to the Pro Bowl eight times, including eight consecutive selections at the beginning of his career. Additionally, Peterson has earned AP All-Pro First-Team honors three times and was named to the NFL Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s. His resume speaks volumes, and adding a player of his caliber could bolster the Lions' secondary as they head into the postseason.

Brad Holmes makes himself very clear Brad Holmes Attends Alabama Pro Day Detroit Lions Detroit Lions Can Create Cap Space

Brad Holmes’ ‘Trust the Process’ Mentality

Lions’ GM Brad Holmes is known for leaving no stone unturned when it comes to roster improvements, and it would not be surprising if he has already weighed the pros and cons of bringing in Peterson for a playoff run. Holmes has proven time and time again that his decisions are made with the long-term success of the team in mind, and signing a player like Peterson could be a calculated move to add experience and leadership to the defense.

The “Next Man Up” Mentality

Despite the potential benefits of signing Peterson, the Lions have made a point of emphasizing their “Next Man Up” mentality under both Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. This approach has allowed the team to continue thriving even when faced with injuries and adversity. It’s possible that the Lions will stick to this philosophy and rely on the depth they already have on the roster rather than making a major signing like Peterson.

Detroit Lions

What’s Next for the Lions?

As the Lions prepare for their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers and continue to position themselves for a deep playoff run, it remains to be seen whether they’ll make a move for Peterson or trust in their current cornerbacks to step up. Regardless of the decision, it’s clear that the team is in good hands with Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell, who continue to guide the Lions through an exciting season. Fans will be eagerly watching to see how the team handles this potential adjustment as they chase a Super Bowl title. Stay tuned!

Previous article
Dan Campbell and Holly Campbell Receive Epic ‘Pop Yourself’ Christmas Gift
W.G. Brady
