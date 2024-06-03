Detroit Lions Urged to Trade EDGE Rusher

In a recent analysis by Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report, a compelling case was made regarding potential trades each NFL team should consider before the 2024 season kicks off. For the Detroit Lions, a team now considered one of the favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LIX, the focus is on EDGE player John Cominsky.

Strategic Depth Trade

While the Detroit Lions are poised for a significant season, Davenport suggests that trading a depth player like Cominsky could be beneficial. He notes, “The Detroit Lions are one of the favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LIX. (Man, it still feels weird to write that). Given that, the team isn’t likely to part with any players of note.” However, he continues to explain that trading a depth piece at a premium position for a Day 3 pick could still be a strategic move.

Cominsky’s Role and Performance

John Cominsky, now in his sixth year, had shown promise two years ago with four sacks over 556 snaps. However, his production saw a decline last year. Despite this, head coach Dan Campbell had previously praised Cominsky’s versatility and importance to the team’s defensive setup. “He handles a lot of jobs for us. He handles the big end. He can play three-technique inside. He’s really one of the keys for us setting up our rush game when we get in third down and some of those things,” Campbell remarked. “He’s physical, he’s got push, he can separate, and he can play the run. He’s a little bit of the unsung hero for us on the D-line.”

The Arrival of Marcus Davenport

The dynamics within the Lions’ defensive line changed with the arrival of Marcus Davenport, who brings similar skills to Cominsky but at a potentially higher level. Davenport’s ability to impact the game could make Cominsky more expendable, allowing the Lions to leverage his value for draft capital. NFL teams continually seek to bolster their defensive fronts, and Cominsky could be an attractive option for teams looking to strengthen their line.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Depth and Redundancy on the Defensive Line: The Detroit Lions possess a robust defensive lineup, especially on the edge, with players like Aidan Hutchinson, who has Defensive Player of the Year potential, and the newly added Marcus Davenport. Cominsky, who has shown capability but saw a decline in production last year, may be somewhat redundant with the arrival of Davenport, who offers similar skills at a potentially higher level. Strategic Roster Management: Trading John Cominsky could be a strategic move for the Lions. While he has been a versatile player, the depth at his position means the Lions could afford to trade him for a Day 3 draft pick, thus turning a depth asset into future potential without significantly hurting their current roster’s effectiveness. Maximizing Value: Given the constant demand in the NFL for effective defensive linemen, Cominsky could attract interest from other teams looking to bolster their defensive front. Trading him could provide the Lions with valuable draft capital, which could be used to address other needs or invest in young talent, aligning with the team’s long-term strategic goals.

Bottom Line

Given the depth and talent at the edge position, especially with the emergence of Aidan Hutchinson as a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber talent and Marcus Davenport’s potential contribution, trading John Cominsky might be a practical decision for the Lions. It would allow them to gain assets while adjusting their roster to better fit their strategic goals for the upcoming season. As the Lions aim for the Super Bowl, every roster move will be crucial, and Cominsky might just be a valuable trade piece in their quest for championship glory.