Detroit Lions Urged To Trade For Former No. 2 Overall Pick

With the Detroit Lions in a promising position to make a playoff push, the absence of Aidan Hutchinson has exposed a gap in their defensive front. While the team has shown resilience, the need for a potent edge rusher remains a pressing issue, especially if they hope to make a serious Super Bowl run.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has suggested that the Lions target Saints defensive end Chase Young, a former Defensive Rookie of the Year and second overall pick, as an ideal trade acquisition. According to Knox, “The Lions are a logical landing spot for any available edge-rushers,” and Young's current performance makes him a tantalizing option.

Young has been relatively productive this season, tallying two sacks and 14 pressures in just seven games. Though the Saints may not receive immediate cap relief from trading him due to his one-year, $13 million deal, moving him could yield valuable draft picks, a fact that could work in Detroit's favor.

Flexible Contract, Immediate Impact

What makes Young particularly appealing to the Lions is his contract situation. Matt Holder of Bleacher Report points out that Young's one-year deal could allow Detroit to bring him on without a long-term financial commitment. This flexibility would give the Lions an immediate boost to their pass rush without locking them into a multi-year obligation, leaving room to make additional roster adjustments down the line.

For the Lions, trading for Young could be the difference-maker that elevates their defense. With Hutchinson's status in question, Young could step in and provide the needed pressure off the edge, allowing Detroit's defense to be more competitive against high-powered offenses, especially in the playoffs.

A Move That Signals Detroit is All-In

Head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have been vocal about building a winning culture in Detroit, and acquiring Chase Young could send a clear message that the Lions are serious about contending this year. This move would also be a morale boost for the fans and the locker room, showing that the front office is committed to making this season as successful as possible.

With the trade deadline fast approaching, all eyes are on Detroit's front office to see if they'll make a splash and bring in a player like Young, a move that could be pivotal in their quest for NFC supremacy and a potential Super Bowl berth.