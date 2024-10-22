fb
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Urged To Trade For Under-The-Radar Pass Rusher

By W.G. Brady
With the Detroit Lions reeling from the loss of star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson due to a leg injury, the team has been actively exploring potential trade targets ahead of the NFL trade deadline. In his latest analysis outlining trade options for each team, FanSided's Nick Villano made a compelling case for the Lions to target New England Patriots' edge rusher Keion White.

White, a 2023 second-round pick, has made an impact in his rookie season, registering four sacks in six games. At 6’5 and 285 pounds, White fits the mold of a versatile, physical defensive lineman that the Lions typically covet. While his production has cooled off since his hot start to the season, White remains one of the most intriguing pass rushers available. Pro Football Focus currently has White graded with a top-10 pass rush score (84.9), further solidifying his value as a potential trade target for the Lions.

Villano highlighted that White’s skill set, coupled with his affordability as a recent draft pick, makes him an ideal replacement for Hutchinson in the short term. “He is good enough to take over for Hutchinson in the short term, and when he returns (whether that’s the playoffs or next season), he’s good enough and cheap enough to play alongside Hutchinson,” Villano noted.

Through seven games, White remains a player of interest for teams in need of pass-rushing help, and Detroit could benefit from adding his size and explosiveness to their defensive front. While New England may not be eager to part with a young, promising player, the Lions could be positioned to make an aggressive offer, especially given their desire to bolster their pass rush in Hutchinson's absence.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Lions will need to weigh their options carefully, but Keion White certainly presents an intriguing opportunity to help fill the void left by Hutchinson's injury.

Previous article
Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams Suspended by NFL
Next article
Dan Campbell Comments on Jameson Williams Suspension
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
