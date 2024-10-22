Detroit Lions Urged To Trade For Under-The-Radar Pass Rusher

With the Detroit Lions reeling from the loss of star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson due to a leg injury, the team has been actively exploring potential trade targets ahead of the NFL trade deadline. In his latest analysis outlining trade options for each team, FanSided's Nick Villano made a compelling case for the Lions to target New England Patriots' edge rusher Keion White.

White, a 2023 second-round pick, has made an impact in his rookie season, registering four sacks in six games. At 6’5 and 285 pounds, White fits the mold of a versatile, physical defensive lineman that the Lions typically covet. While his production has cooled off since his hot start to the season, White remains one of the most intriguing pass rushers available. Pro Football Focus currently has White graded with a top-10 pass rush score (84.9), further solidifying his value as a potential trade target for the Lions.

Villano highlighted that White’s skill set, coupled with his affordability as a recent draft pick, makes him an ideal replacement for Hutchinson in the short term. “He is good enough to take over for Hutchinson in the short term, and when he returns (whether that’s the playoffs or next season), he’s good enough and cheap enough to play alongside Hutchinson,” Villano noted.

.@patriots DL Keion White is the "Piano Man" lining up and down the defensive line…He is winning from a lot of alignments. Not many have his length and size and agility. I like a Big Power Forward over a little Power Forward. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/ZYjkPO4Yvc — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 18, 2024

Through seven games, White remains a player of interest for teams in need of pass-rushing help, and Detroit could benefit from adding his size and explosiveness to their defensive front. While New England may not be eager to part with a young, promising player, the Lions could be positioned to make an aggressive offer, especially given their desire to bolster their pass rush in Hutchinson's absence.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Lions will need to weigh their options carefully, but Keion White certainly presents an intriguing opportunity to help fill the void left by Hutchinson's injury.