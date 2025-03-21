Detroit Lions Urged to Trade for Super Bowl Champion Pass Rusher

He struggled in his first season in Philly, but he did show some flashes of what he could be.

The Detroit Lions have made plenty of noise this offseason, but one area they still need to address is adding help on the edge opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Some believe the Lions will bring back Za’Darius Smith, while others believe they will select an EDGE rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft. Personally, I believe they will do both of those things. But could the Lions pull off a trade to bolster their pass rush? That is what a write from Bleacher Report recently suggested.

Detroit Lions

A Potential Move for Bryce Huff

According to Maurice Moton from Bleacher Report, Detroit should consider making a deal for Eagles pass rusher Bryce Huff. Huff didn’t exactly light it up during his first year in Philadelphia — missing five games and tallying just 2.5 sacks — but he’s shown flashes of being disruptive.

Moton’s proposal? The Lions send a 2025 fourth-round pick and a seventh-rounder to Philadelphia in exchange for Huff. It’s the kind of low-risk, high-reward move that could bolster the Lions’ defensive front.

Why This Makes Sense for Detroit

As Moton pointed out, Detroit’s pass rush options beyond Hutchinson are shaky. Za’Darius Smith remains unsigned, and Marcus Davenport — while re-signed — has struggled to stay on the field since originally coming to the Motor City.

Bringing in someone like Huff would give the Lions another weapon to pressure opposing quarterbacks. He’s young, has upside, and might just thrive in a change of scenery with a strong defensive line around him.

Bottom Line

The Lions are close. But to truly make a deep postseason run, they’ll need to make quarterbacks uncomfortable. Trading for Huff could be the under-the-radar move that helps push them over the top.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?
Dan Campbell Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Beat Writer Jake Bates Mekhi Wingo
Detroit Lions Land Eventual Replacement for Jameson Williams in 2025 NFL Mock Draft