Detroit Lions Urged to Trade for Super Bowl Champion Pass Rusher

The Detroit Lions have made plenty of noise this offseason, but one area they still need to address is adding help on the edge opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Some believe the Lions will bring back Za’Darius Smith, while others believe they will select an EDGE rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft. Personally, I believe they will do both of those things. But could the Lions pull off a trade to bolster their pass rush? That is what a write from Bleacher Report recently suggested.

A Potential Move for Bryce Huff

According to Maurice Moton from Bleacher Report, Detroit should consider making a deal for Eagles pass rusher Bryce Huff. Huff didn’t exactly light it up during his first year in Philadelphia — missing five games and tallying just 2.5 sacks — but he’s shown flashes of being disruptive.

Moton’s proposal? The Lions send a 2025 fourth-round pick and a seventh-rounder to Philadelphia in exchange for Huff. It’s the kind of low-risk, high-reward move that could bolster the Lions’ defensive front.

Why This Makes Sense for Detroit

As Moton pointed out, Detroit’s pass rush options beyond Hutchinson are shaky. Za’Darius Smith remains unsigned, and Marcus Davenport — while re-signed — has struggled to stay on the field since originally coming to the Motor City.

Bringing in someone like Huff would give the Lions another weapon to pressure opposing quarterbacks. He’s young, has upside, and might just thrive in a change of scenery with a strong defensive line around him.

Bottom Line

The Lions are close. But to truly make a deep postseason run, they’ll need to make quarterbacks uncomfortable. Trading for Huff could be the under-the-radar move that helps push them over the top.