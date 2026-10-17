The Detroit Lions may have a surprising decision to make before the November 10 NFL trade deadline, and it involves one of their most productive offensive linemen. According to a recent trade proposal from A to Z Sports, general manager Brad Holmes should consider moving starting center Juice Scruggs while his value is at an all-time high.

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That’s right. The same player who currently ranks as the NFL’s highest-graded center could potentially become a trade chip for a Detroit team looking to strengthen its roster for the second half of the season.

With Cade Mays nearing his return from a fractured wrist, the Lions could soon have two capable centers competing for one starting job. And rather than keeping both players, one analyst believes Holmes should at least consider turning Scruggs into a valuable draft pick or much-needed defensive help.

Why the Detroit Lions Could Consider Trading Juice Scruggs

Scruggs has been one of Detroit’s biggest surprises through five games, earning a 75.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. As we previously reported, that grade ranks him first among qualified NFL centers entering the Lions’ bye week.

However, his long-term future in Detroit is uncertain. Scruggs is scheduled to become a free agent after the season, while the Lions signed Mays to a three-year, $25 million contract earlier this year.

That situation prompted an intriguing trade proposal from A to Z Sports involving Scruggs, with the possibility of Detroit receiving a surprisingly valuable draft pick in return.

“But Scruggs is a free agent after this season, and he’s probably going to get paid somewhere,” Mike Payton wrote. “If Detroit doesn’t expect to keep him, getting something for him now isn’t the worst idea.”

Payton suggested a desperate team might surrender a third-round pick for Scruggs, although he acknowledged that a fourth- or fifth-round selection is more realistic. He also floated the possibility of using Scruggs as part of a deal to acquire a starting-caliber cornerback.

Payton stopped short of recommending the move, writing that he does not think the Lions trade Scruggs. He simply believes the idea is worth thinking about.

Could Brad Holmes Turn Scruggs Into Defensive Help?

That second possibility might be the more interesting one for Detroit. The Lions have dealt with injuries and inconsistent play in their secondary, and Holmes has already demonstrated a willingness to explore potential upgrades.

Rather than simply collecting another draft pick, Detroit could potentially package Scruggs with additional compensation to address a more immediate need. The Baltimore Ravens were mentioned as a possible trade partner, with veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey floated as part of a hypothetical deal.

There is no indication that Baltimore has offered Humphrey or that the Lions have discussed such a trade. Still, the proposal raises an intriguing question about whether Detroit could use its unexpected depth at center to acquire help elsewhere.

The timing also matters because Detroit is 3-2 following its 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. With the NFC North race heating up, Holmes must balance the team’s long-term draft capital against its immediate opportunity to compete for a championship.

Trading Scruggs Would Carry Significant Risk

Of course, there is a pretty strong argument against trading Scruggs, and it starts with how well he has played. Detroit acquired him from the Houston Texans as part of the David Montgomery trade, and his emergence has helped stabilize an offensive line that entered the season with major questions.

In fact, we recently examined whether Holmes won the Montgomery trade, with Scruggs’ performance providing a compelling argument in Detroit’s favor. Moving him just months later would certainly be an unexpected development.

Detroit’s Offensive Line Depth Is Already Thin

There is also no guarantee that Mays will immediately return to his previous form after suffering a serious wrist injury. Trading away a proven replacement could leave the Lions dangerously thin if another offensive lineman gets hurt.

The situation became even more complicated when Detroit placed veteran guard Ben Bartch on injured reserve this week. Losing additional interior depth would make an already challenging situation even tougher.

And while the possibility of acquiring a cornerback or valuable draft pick sounds appealing, protecting Jared Goff must remain one of Detroit’s biggest priorities.

What the Lions Will Likely Do Before November 10

Holmes has shown he isn’t afraid to make difficult roster decisions, but trading one of the league’s highest-graded centers would be a particularly bold gamble. Unless another team offers something Detroit simply cannot refuse, keeping Scruggs might ultimately be the smartest move.

Still, with the November 10 deadline approaching and Mays nearing a return, the idea of trading Juice Scruggs is now officially part of the conversation.

And if Holmes can turn a backup center into a difference-maker on defense, that is at least a phone call worth taking.