If you have school-age children, if you are a student yourself, or if you are an offensive lineman on the Detroit Lions, you have probably heard of Kahoot!

Heck, you may have even been exposed to Kahoot! in your own workplace as many businesses have incorporated it into their training process and team-building activities.

If you are not familiar with Kahoot!, it is described as “one of the most popular learning and engagement platforms in the world.”

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Amon Ra St. Brown and Jamaal Williams Overrated?

Detroit Lions use Kahoot! to motivate offensive line

According to Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley, he has been using Kahoot! and “Jeopardy” to help his offensive lineman learn while having fun at the same time.

From Detroit Free Press:

“One game we give them is like Kahoots, they’ll do ‘Jeopardy!’ with plays, different looks, all that stuff,” he said. “Sometimes we will throw something funny up there if they’re not a movie guy they get mad.

“It keeps them on their toes so they have to be ready, I mean it could be anybody from a rookie having to get up and say this is how we’re blocking that to a Frank Ragnow saying this is how we’re going to ID it and block it and we try to hold everyone accountable.”

“I give those guys tests all the time and none of those guys don’t want to be on the leaderboard,” he said earlier this month after minicamp. “They might try to act like they don’t care, but they’re always trying to grind and be top three.”

Embed from Getty Images

Fraley is well aware of the hype the Lions’ offensive line has been getting in the offseason but he also knows that it is all about what they do on the field that matters.

“Our goal is to go out there and compete,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of talk about strength and all that but it’s still waiting to be seen and we gotta go out there and prove it.

“But can we be part of the team that helps carry us? Yes, we can be a piece of the puzzle.”

If the Detroit Lions offense performs well in 2022, you can bet the offensive line will be a very big reason why.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

