Detroit Lions valuation SKYROCKETS in just one year

The Detroit Lions valuation took a bigger jump than any other team in the league over the past year. (Note: The Ford's will not be selling any time soon)

W.G. Brady

With the anticipation of the 2023 NFL season building, all eyes are on the Detroit Lions. While the fans await the Lions' prowess on the field, off the field, the franchise is already making waves. According to Sportico, the Lions have witnessed a jaw-dropping 43% increase in their value within a year.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions valuation SKYROCKETS in just one year

Last season saw them pegged at the 31st position with a valuation of $2.86 billion. Fast forward to now, they've climbed a spot higher to 30th, but what's truly astonishing is their current valuation of a staggering $4.1 billion. The Fords, the esteemed owners of the Lions, are in a favorable position.

Sportico explains that this valuation isn't just pulled out of thin air. It's derived from tangible metrics reflective of how football team transactions play out, including the aggregation of both local and national revenues and the incorporation of a team-specific multiplier. Crucially, the valuation also encapsulates each franchise's 3.13% stake in the league’s various properties – from the NFL Network to NFL RedZone and their digital realms.

Key Points

  • Lions' franchise value rockets up by 43% within a year.
  • Moved from 31st to 30th position in NFL team valuations.
  • Current valuation stands at an impressive $4.1 billion.
  • Valuation considers each franchise's 3.13% interest in the NFL's diverse properties.

Bottom Line: More Than Just Numbers on the Field

As the Detroit Lions prep for their season, this immense increase in franchise value underscores the multifaceted nature of success in the NFL. It's not just about touchdowns and tackles; it's also about brand equity, stakeholder trust, and strategic financial decisions. This surge in valuation, especially amidst economic uncertainties, is a testament to the prudent management and visionary leadership within the Lions franchise. With all of that being said, all the fans care about is winning a Super Bowl!

