Detroit Lions: Video emerges of emotional moment following Brock Wright’s TD catch

  • Brock Wright scored the game-winning TD on Sunday
  • Following the play, Justin Jackson found Wright in the endzone

If you happened to catch Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and New York Jets, you saw a matchup that went right down to the final play. With the Lions trailing the Jets 17-13 late in the fourth quarter, tight end Brock Wright had his number called, and despite having a rough game up to that point, he came through by scoring what would end up being the game-winning touchdown to move the Lions to 7-7 on the season.

What happened following Brock Wright’s TD catch for Detroit Lions?

Now video has emerged showing the moments immediately following Wright’s touchdown catch, and as you are about to see, it is some pretty awesome stuff.

Watch as Wright is celebrating in the endzone with a couple of his teammates when Lions RB Justin Jackson comes into the picture, grabs Wright, and expresses exactly how the rest of the team feels about him.

“WE BELIEVE IN YOU!!! WE BELIEVE IN YOU!!!” Jackson screams to Wright.

Folks, Jackson clearly knew Wright must have been a bit down on himself after dropping what would have been a big first down earlier in the game, and he made absolutely sure that his teammate knows that he and the rest of the Lions believe in him.

This team is different.

#OnePride

