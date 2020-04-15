57.1 F
Detroit
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Detroit Lions have virtual meeting with RB J.K. Dobbins

By Arnold Powell

Detroit
overcast clouds
57.1 ° F
62 °
53.6 °
54 %
3.9mph
90 %
Sun
56 °
Mon
56 °
Tue
43 °
Wed
42 °
Thu
46 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions swap tight ends, 1st round picks with Chargers in mock draft

If I had to give an honest estimate, I would say that I have browsed at least 1,235,754 mock...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

NFL Insider Jay Glazer to break ‘Big, big news’

The 2020 NFL Draft is nearly here and you can bet there will be plenty of breaking news between...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Peter King says there are 2 possibilities for Detroit Lions if they cannot trade down

The 2020 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and you can bet your bottom dollar that there will...
Read more
Arnold Powell

As the 2020 NFL Draft quickly approaches, we are all trying to figure out exactly which direction the Detroit Lions will go. Usually, teams are able to meet with players in person and watch them workout etc. but that is not the case this year.

That being said, teams have still been meeting with players but those meetings have been “virtual” rather than in person.

According to Aaron Wilson, Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins has met with several NFL teams, with one of those teams being the Lions.

Dobbins is likely to go in the second round or so which would be too high for my liking.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleHow Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn can win the 2020 NFL Draft
Next articleReport: Minnesota Vikings are in talks to land Odell Beckham Jr. in blockbuster trade

Comments

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

How Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn can win the 2020 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
We are just days away from the start of the 2020 NFL Draft and the excitement is really starting to build for Detroit Lions...
Read more

Detroit Lions grab stud RB and sleeper QB in latest 7-round mock draft

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
The countdown is officially on as we head towards the 2020 NFL Draft. In the latest full 7-round mock draft posted by Dane Brugler of...
Read more

NFL Insider Jay Glazer to break ‘Big, big news’

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
The 2020 NFL Draft is nearly here and you can bet there will be plenty of breaking news between now and then. Though we have...
Read more

Detroit Lions agree to terms with OL Kenny Wiggins

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Lions, they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman, Kenny Wiggins. Contract details have not yet been released. https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1250178527699271680 From Detroit Lions: Wiggins...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.