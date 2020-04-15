Detroit Lions have virtual meeting with RB J.K. Dobbins

As the 2020 NFL Draft quickly approaches, we are all trying to figure out exactly which direction the Detroit Lions will go. Usually, teams are able to meet with players in person and watch them workout etc. but that is not the case this year.

That being said, teams have still been meeting with players but those meetings have been “virtual” rather than in person.

According to Aaron Wilson, Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins has met with several NFL teams, with one of those teams being the Lions.

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins has video conferences with several teams, including Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, per a league source. He visited Dolphins prior to the NFL shutting down visits — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 15, 2020

Dobbins is likely to go in the second round or so which would be too high for my liking.