Detroit Lions’ Risky Contract Strategy Could Cost Them Down the Road

If you’re looking for a sign that the Detroit Lions are all in on 2025, look no further than the team’s cap strategy. According to Spotrac, only six teams in the entire league have used void years in contracts more than the Lions

That’s no small thing.

The Lions currently have 12 players with void years on their deals, a structure that spreads out cap hits into future seasons—even after the player is no longer on the roster. It’s a win-now move… but one that can lead to serious financial headaches down the road.

# of Players with Void/Dummy Years on their Current Contracts pic.twitter.com/lTpg8qz4Nj — Spotrac (@spotrac) June 6, 2025

TL;DR:

The Detroit Lions are among the top teams in the NFL using void years to manage the salary cap.

are among the top teams in the NFL using to manage the salary cap. GM Brad Holmes has 12 players on the roster with void years—only six teams in the league have more.

has 12 players on the roster with void years—only six teams in the league have more. It’s a controversial strategy that can create massive future cap hits , but it’s helped Holmes keep the Lions in Super Bowl contention.

, but it’s helped Holmes keep the Lions in Super Bowl contention. Holmes recently admitted the team couldn’t afford to keep Za’Darius Smith, despite needing pass rush help.

Brad Holmes Is Pushing Chips to the Center

Let’s be clear: Brad Holmes has done a masterful job drafting talent since taking over in 2021. That’s part of the reason the Lions are in this situation—when you draft stars like Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Aidan Hutchinson, and Brian Branch, you eventually have to pay them.

To ease the short-term strain and make room for additions like D.J. Reader, Kevin Zeitler, and Amik Robertson, Holmes has leaned into void years.

And yet, the cap is still tight enough that Holmes had to let Za’Darius Smith walk. That one stung.

So What Are Void Years?

Think of a void year as an accounting trick: you give a player a bonus now, but spread the cap hit over additional years—even if the player won’t actually be under contract for them. It’s like putting a dinner on your credit card: it solves a problem today but adds pressure tomorrow.

The Saints are the cautionary tale. They’ve used void years for so long that they’re projected to be over the cap in 2026—even after Derek Carr’s retirement. The Eagles, Bills, and 49ers have made it work (to an extent), but not without tough calls and painful cuts.

The Lions Are Playing With Fire… But Holmes Has a Fire Hose

Using void years is risky, but not automatically reckless. What matters is the execution, and Holmes has earned benefit of the doubt. He’s not just handing out bloated deals—he’s building a roster that ranked 1st in points scored and 11th in points allowed last season, finishing 15-2.

But yes, eventually the bill will come due. Holmes will need to continue hitting on draft picks and developing cheap, homegrown talent—especially with big extensions looming for Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Aidan Hutchinson.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions are dancing on the financial edge. They’ve pushed money into the future to build a Super Bowl-ready roster today. And with Brad Holmes pulling the strings, fans should trust the process—for now.

Just don’t be surprised if a few beloved players are cut or traded in a couple of years when the cap tightens. That’s the price of chasing greatness.