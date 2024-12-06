Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills Point Spread Revealed

Following their thrilling 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, the Detroit Lions now enjoy what they are calling a “mini bye week” before their highly anticipated Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The game, set for December 15 at Ford Field, will feature two of the league's top teams.

DraftKings has released the opening point spread for the game, and the Lions are currently favored by 2.5 points at home. The Lions, who are on a remarkable 11-game winning streak, will face the 10-2 Bills, who are also on an impressive seven-game winning streak.

As a note, the Bills will play the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday before traveling to Detroit for the showdown. The game promises to be a high-stakes battle between two of the top contenders in the NFC and AFC.