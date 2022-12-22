Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers: How to watch, listen to, and stream

Here is how you can watch, listen to, and stream Saturday's game

The Lions take on the Panthers on Saturday

We are already well into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season, and on Sunday afternoon, our Detroit Lions will look to move to 8-7 on the season when they take on the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Lions will have their work cut out for them as the Panthers, despite being 5-9, are still alive in the NFC South. Here is everything you need to know in terms of watching, listening to, and streaming the Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers.

How can you watch the Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers?

Here is all the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s game between the Lions and the Jets.

What: Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers

Featured Videos



When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, North Carolina

Weather: 32 degrees – mostly sunny – 12 mph winds

Television: FOX

Television Broadcast Team: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst)

Streaming Options: Detroit Lions’ mobile app and NFL+

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, list of other radio affiliates

Radio Broadcast Team: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Point Spread: Lions -2.5

Prediction:

Detroit Lions 30 (-2.5)

Carolina Panthers 20

Nation, what is your pick for Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers?