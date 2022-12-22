Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers: How to watch, listen to, and stream

We are already well into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season, and on Sunday afternoon, our Detroit Lions will look to move to 8-7 on the season when they take on the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Lions will have their work cut out for them as the Panthers, despite being 5-9, are still alive in the NFC South. Here is everything you need to know in terms of watching, listening to, and streaming the Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers.
How can you watch the Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers?
Here is all the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s game between the Lions and the Jets.
What: Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, North Carolina
Weather: 32 degrees – mostly sunny – 12 mph winds
Television: FOX
Television Broadcast Team: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst)
Streaming Options: Detroit Lions’ mobile app and NFL+
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, list of other radio affiliates
Radio Broadcast Team: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Point Spread: Lions -2.5
Prediction:
Detroit Lions 30 (-2.5)
Carolina Panthers 20
Nation, what is your pick for Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers?