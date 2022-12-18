Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers point spread released

Up next for the Lions is a road game against the Panthers

Sunday afternoon, Detroit Lions went into MetLife Stadium and took care of business by defeating the New York Jets by a score of 20 to 17. It was a tough game for the Lions, as they did not score their first offensive touchdown of the game until just after the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. With the win, the Lions are now 7-7 on the season, and their playoff hopes are very alive. Up Next for the Lions is a road matchup against the Carolina Panthers. The Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers point spread has been released.

What is the Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers point spread?

Up Next for the Detroit Lions is a road matchup against the Carolina Panthers. The opening point spread for that game has been released, and the Lions are favored to win.

According to multiple sports books, including Caesars Sportsbook, the Lions have opened as a 2.5-point favorite over the Panthers. Stay tuned as that line could adjust as the week goes on.

Featured Videos



Nation, who are you betting on in this one?