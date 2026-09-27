Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers Point Spread Revealed

The Detroit Lions are heading back on the road in Week 4, and oddsmakers expect another close game.

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Following Detroit’s 31-24 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday at Ford Field, the opening point spread for next week’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers has been released.

According to FanDuel, the Lions are 2.5-point road favorites over Carolina for the Oct. 4 matchup. Detroit is listed at -120 against the spread, while the Panthers are +2.5 at -102.

The Lions are also -154 on the moneyline, with Carolina sitting at +130. The opening over/under is 48.5 points.

Lions Hit the Road as Favorites

Detroit enters the matchup at 2-1 after Sunday’s victory, with Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs leading the way offensively. Goff completed 25 of 32 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns against New York, while Gibbs piled up 164 yards from scrimmage and scored three times.

Gibbs’ performance also made NFL history, as he became the first player ever to produce at least 300 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, 150 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns through the first three games of a season.

Detroit’s defense ultimately sealed Sunday’s victory when Chuck Clark forced a Geno Smith fumble that Jack Campbell recovered. Dan Campbell later rewarded Gibbs, Clark and Jacob Saylors with game balls after getting contributions from all three phases.

Now the Lions turn their attention to Carolina.

A 2.5-point spread essentially tells us oddsmakers see these teams as relatively close, with Detroit getting the slight edge despite playing away from Ford Field. Of course, early lines can move considerably during the week as injuries, betting action and other information enter the equation.

For now, though, Detroit heads into Week 4 as a road favorite.

Opening Lions vs. Panthers Odds

Point Spread: Lions -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: Lions -154 / Panthers +130

Over/Under: 48.5

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Kickoff: 8:21 p.m. ET