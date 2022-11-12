Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: How to watch, listen to, and stream

The Detroit Lions will take on the Chicago Bears in Week 10

Can you believe we are already in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season? Well, we are, and on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to win their first road game of the Dan Campbell era when they travel to the Windy City to take on Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. The Lions will have their work cut out for them in this one as Fields is coming off an NFL-record-setting game for a quarterback as he rushed for a whopping 178 yards against the Miami Dolphins. Here is everything you need to know in terms of watching, listening to, and streaming the Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears.

How can you watch, listen to, and stream Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears?

Here is all the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s game between the Lions and the Bears.

What: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

When: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field – Chicago, Illinois

Weather: Mostly sunny, 40 degrees, 8 mph winds at game time

Television: FOX

Television Broadcast Team: Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez

Streaming Options: Detroit Lions’ mobile app and NFL+

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, list of other radio affiliates

Radio Broadcast Team: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Point Spread: Bears -2.5

Prediction:

Detroit Lions 27 (+2.5)

Chicago Bears 24

Nation, what is your pick for Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears?