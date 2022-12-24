Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears point spread released

The Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears point spread has been released following the Lions’ embarrassing Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Lions have put themselves in a position they did not want to be in as they pretty much have to win their final two games, and get some help if they want to get into the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

What is the Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears point spread?

In Week 17, the Lions will host the Bears at Ford Field, in what will essentially be a must-win game for the home team

As it stands, according to multiple sportsbooks, including Caesars, the point spread for the game is the Lions -6.5 over the Bears.

Nation, do you think the Lions will bounce back with a win over the Bears?