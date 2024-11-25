Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Thanksgiving Day Point Spread Revealed

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for their annual Thanksgiving Day classic at Ford Field, where they will host the 4-7 Chicago Bears on Thursday. Coming off a dominant 24-6 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, the 10-1 Lions are riding a nine-game winning streak and are looking to continue their push toward the postseason. On the other side, the Bears, who have now lost five straight games, are reeling after a tough 30-27 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

As Thanksgiving approaches, DraftKings has released the opening point spread for the highly anticipated matchup, and it’s a big one: The Lions are a massive 10.5-point favorite over the struggling Bears. The Lions have been nearly unstoppable this season, while the Bears continue to battle inconsistency, making this point spread a reflection of the team’s recent performance.

With Detroit looking to extend its impressive streak, fans are eager to see their team feast on another division rival as they hope to clinch a playoff spot and potentially secure a top seed in the NFC. However, the Bears will be looking to spoil the Lions' perfect holiday performance and turn things around on the big stage.