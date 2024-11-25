fb
Monday, November 25, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Thanksgiving Day Point Spread Revealed
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Thanksgiving Day Point Spread Revealed

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
16

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for their annual Thanksgiving Day classic at Ford Field, where they will host the 4-7 Chicago Bears on Thursday. Coming off a dominant 24-6 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, the 10-1 Lions are riding a nine-game winning streak and are looking to continue their push toward the postseason. On the other side, the Bears, who have now lost five straight games, are reeling after a tough 30-27 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit Lions Inactives List Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Opening Point Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Prediction

As Thanksgiving approaches, DraftKings has released the opening point spread for the highly anticipated matchup, and it’s a big one: The Lions are a massive 10.5-point favorite over the struggling Bears. The Lions have been nearly unstoppable this season, while the Bears continue to battle inconsistency, making this point spread a reflection of the team’s recent performance.

With Detroit looking to extend its impressive streak, fans are eager to see their team feast on another division rival as they hope to clinch a playoff spot and potentially secure a top seed in the NFC. However, the Bears will be looking to spoil the Lions' perfect holiday performance and turn things around on the big stage.

Previous article
David Montgomery Gives His Own Injury Update Following Win Over Colts
Next article
Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker Discusses His Availability for Thanksgiving Day
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Steve on Ben Johnson Suggests TD Celebration For Detroit Lions
Scott on Red Wings Recall Goaltender Under Emergency Conditions
Dean on What It Would Cost The Detroit Lions To Sign Daniel Jones
Travis on Ben Johnson Suggests TD Celebration For Detroit Lions
Steve on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
Robey on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
Bryan on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
Dale on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
Mark on Dan Campbell Caught Off Guard During Press Conference
Gordon on Dan Campbell Caught Off Guard During Press Conference

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions