Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: Thanksgiving Day score prediction

Happy Thanksgiving, Nation!

On Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their first win of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.

There is no question about it that the Lions are a bad football team but guess what? The Bears are awful too!

In fact, it may be hard to believe but the Lions are outgaining the Bears this season 334.5 to 315.3 yards on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively speaking, the Bears are allowing 22 fewer yards per game than the Lions.

After starting off the season with a 3-2 record, the Bears have dropped five-straight games and on Thursday, they will be without their starting QB, Justin Fields.

On paper, this looks like it could be one of the worst NFL matchups of the season but I have a feeling that Dan Campbell is going to have the Lions fired up for this one and they will pick up their first win of the season.

SCORE PREDICTION:

Chicago Bears 20

Detroit Lions 24 (+3)