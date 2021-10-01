Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Week 4 preview and score prediction

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will be in the Windy City where they will take on a team that has been struggling, the Chicago Bears.

So far this season, my predictions have been spot on as I have picked the Lions to lose all three games and they have done just that. (Not exactly bold predictions, I know)

That being said, this week may be different and it may not be. To be honest, even as I am typing this article, I am not yet sure who I will pick to win Sunday’s game.

Let’s take a quick look at how this game breaks down.

*This breakdown uses DVOA advanced statistics, not just worthless yardage stats.

Detroit Lions Passing Offense (No. 25) vs. Chicago Bears Pass Defense (No. 9) Advantage Bears

Chicago Bears Passing Offense (No. 31) vs. Detroit Lions Pass Defense (No. 31) Advantage Lions

Detroit Lions Rushing Offense (No. 11) vs. Chicago Bears Rush Defense (No. 17) Advantage Lions

Chicago Bears Rushing Offense (No. 12) vs. Detroit Lions Rush Defense (No. 26) Advantage Bears

Detroit Lions Special Teams (No. 18) vs. Chicago Bears Special Teams (No. 21) Advantage Lions

Detroit Lions Coaching (Dan Campbell) vs. Chicago Bears Coaching (Matt Nagy) Advantage Lions

Final Thoughts:

There are a couple of important questions that will be answered in this game and how those questions are answered will go a long way in determining the winner. First, how will the Lions bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and second, will the Bears do their best to save Matt Nagy’s job?

In my opinion, the Lions will absolutely bounce back from their loss to a solid Ravens team. Dan Campbell has his team saying all of the right things and though moral victories are worthless for the most part, the Lions now know they can compete with good teams. As far as the Bears go, I have already predicted that they will fire him on Monday following the Bears’ loss to the Lions and I am sticking with that prediction.

Final Score Prediction: Detroit Lions 27 Chicago Bears 20