Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: 5 Lions not spotted at Friday’s practice

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to flip the script on their 2022 season when they hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys.

Through their first five games of the season, the Lions are currently 1-4, which is extremely disappointing, considering the hype there was leading up to the season.

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: Which Detroit Lions players were not spotted at practice?

The hope was that the bye week would get the Lions close to 100% healthy but, unfortunately, they are still dealing with some injuries to key players.

According to Benjamin Ravan, the following five players were not spotted at Friday’s practice.

DE Charles Harris

WR DJ Chark

OL Matt Nelson

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

CB Bobby Price

About that early hype for the Lions

On Friday, Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he responded to a question about the early expectations from Hard Knocks.

“Look, none of that’s in my control,” Campbell told reporters. “I knew where we were last year, I know where we’re at right now and I know where we’re gonna be. I know this, we should have more wins than we have right now. I do believe that. Via Eric Woodyard – ESPN

