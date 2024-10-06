Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys Opening Point Spread Revealed

After a well-deserved bye week, the 3-1 Detroit Lions are set to hit the road in Week 6 for a showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. While the Cowboys currently sit at 2-2 as they prepare for their Sunday Night Football clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers, all eyes are on the upcoming matchup in Dallas.

Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys Opening Points Spread

According to DraftKings, the Lions have opened as 3-point road favorites, reflecting their strong start to the 2024 season and the high expectations for this matchup.

The Lions will have some extra motivation heading into Dallas, given how last year’s visit ended in controversy. During the 2023 season, Detroit seemed poised to leave Dallas with a win until a controversial penalty call cost them the game. Late in the fourth quarter, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored a touchdown to bring the Lions within one point, and Detroit opted for a two-point conversion to take the lead.

Initially, they appeared to succeed with a trick play to offensive tackle Taylor Decker, but the officials called it back due to an “illegal touch” ruling, claiming Decker wasn't an eligible receiver. The Lions attempted another conversion, but Jared Goff’s pass fell incomplete, sealing a 20-19 loss to the Cowboys.

Next Sunday, the Lions will return to Dallas, looking for redemption and hoping to continue their winning streak with a statement victory.