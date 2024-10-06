fb
Sunday, October 6, 2024
Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys Opening Point Spread Revealed

By W.G. Brady
After a well-deserved bye week, the 3-1 Detroit Lions are set to hit the road in Week 6 for a showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. While the Cowboys currently sit at 2-2 as they prepare for their Sunday Night Football clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers, all eyes are on the upcoming matchup in Dallas.

Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys Opening Points Spread

According to DraftKings, the Lions have opened as 3-point road favorites, reflecting their strong start to the 2024 season and the high expectations for this matchup.

Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Lions will have some extra motivation heading into Dallas, given how last year’s visit ended in controversy. During the 2023 season, Detroit seemed poised to leave Dallas with a win until a controversial penalty call cost them the game. Late in the fourth quarter, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored a touchdown to bring the Lions within one point, and Detroit opted for a two-point conversion to take the lead.

Initially, they appeared to succeed with a trick play to offensive tackle Taylor Decker, but the officials called it back due to an “illegal touch” ruling, claiming Decker wasn't an eligible receiver. The Lions attempted another conversion, but Jared Goff’s pass fell incomplete, sealing a 20-19 loss to the Cowboys.

Next Sunday, the Lions will return to Dallas, looking for redemption and hoping to continue their winning streak with a statement victory.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
