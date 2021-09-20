Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Final score prediction

In just over 8 hours (depending on when you are reading this), our Detroit Lions will be at Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

The Lions are a heavy underdog in tonight’s game and unless they catch a few breaks along the way, the Packers should walk away with a rather easy home victory.

To me, this game really comes down to a couple of things.

First, when the Packers are in throwing downs, the Lions will be playing a pair of rookies in the secondary (Ifeatu Melifonwu and AJ Parker) and that does not bode well against future Hall of Fame QB, Aaron Rodgers. Yes, Rodgers had one of the worst games of his career in Week 1 but you can bet he will be ready to bounce back from that performance on Monday Night Football. Unless the Lions defensive front seven is able to get to Rodgers quickly, he will have a field day.

Second, the Lions may be trotting out one of the worst wide receiving corps in NFL history as rookie Aman-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond (questionable), Trinity Benson, and Quintez Cephus are the top guys at the position. I expect the Packers to double-team TE T.J. Hockenson and unless D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams can make some huge plays out of the backfield, it could be a long night.

All of that being said, I do expect for the Lions to hang around for a while (the Packers will lead 17-10 at the half) but Green Bay will eventually pull away.

PREDICTION:

Detroit Lions 20

Green Bay Packers 37

Nation, what do you think the final score will be?