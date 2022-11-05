Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: How to watch, listen to, and stream

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will be back at Ford Field to take on the Green Bay Packers as they hope to bounce back from their 1-6 start to the season. There is no question about it that the Lions are going to have their work cut out for them in this one, as Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is always a problem. Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s matchup between the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers.
How can you watch, listen to, and stream Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers
Here is all the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s game between the Lions and the Cowboys.
What: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers
When: Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field – Detroit, MI
Weather: Indoors
Television: FOX
Television Broadcast Team: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, & Tom Rinaldi
Streaming Options: Detroit Lions’ mobile app and NFL+
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, list of other radio affiliates
Radio Broadcast Team: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Point Spread: Packers -3.5
Prediction:
Green Bay Packers 31 (-3.5)
Detroit Lions 24
Nation, what is your pick for Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers?