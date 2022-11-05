Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: How to watch, listen to, and stream

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions will take on the Packers on Sunday
  • How to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday's game

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will be back at Ford Field to take on the Green Bay Packers as they hope to bounce back from their 1-6 start to the season. There is no question about it that the Lions are going to have their work cut out for them in this one, as Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is always a problem. Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s matchup between the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers.

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

How can you watch, listen to, and stream Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Here is all the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s game between the Lions and the Cowboys.

What: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Featured Videos

When: Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field – Detroit, MI

Weather: Indoors

Television: FOX

Television Broadcast Team: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, & Tom Rinaldi

Streaming Options: Detroit Lions’ mobile app and NFL+

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, list of other radio affiliates

Radio Broadcast Team: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Point Spread: Packers -3.5

Prediction:

Green Bay Packers 31 (-3.5)

Detroit Lions 24

Nation, what is your pick for Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers?

