Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live scoring, updates and highlights

The Detroit Lions are looking to improve to 1-1 in the 2022 NFL preseason when they pay a visit to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis.

Nearly all of Detroit’s starters will be watching this game out of uniform; however, Jeff Okudah, Will Harris and Malcolm Rodriguez will be on the field.

First Quarter

The Colts win the coin toss and elect to defer; the Lions will have the ball first with quarterback David Blough starting under center. And he’s already making a case to be Detroit’s backup this year, connecting early with Kalif Raymond on a 3rd and short conversion to extend Detroit’s opening drive that would ultimately last 7:20 and 14 total plays.

Detroit would find the scoresheet first courtesy of an Austin Seibert field goal from 28 yards, leading 3-0. Blough completed three of four passes while also rushing 18 yards. 3-0 Lions.

It wouldn’t be long before the Colts would return the favor, tying the score at 3-3 on their opening drive, a total of 64 yards and 11 plays resulting in a field goal. 3-3 tie.

Second Quarter

The Lions began the second quarter on a roll, as RB Justin Jackson scampered 19 yards to put Detroit in good field position:

Wow the blocking was beautiful😍

Jackson bounces it and gets 19 yards pic.twitter.com/lsBhU8tuDb — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) August 20, 2022

However, the run would stall after a fumble from Jackson that he was able to recover himself. Detroit would soon re-take the lead, once again courtesy of a Seibert field goal from 40 yards. 6-3 Lions.

Another Austin Seibert field goal makes it a 6-3 game#DETvsIND | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/b3bfrG98pO — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 20, 2022

Unfortunately, the first turnover of the game would come via a Blough interception that deflected up into the air and was returned by Tony Brown back to the Detroit 21-yard line.

Thanks to some strong defensive play, the Lions were able to keep the Colts from gaining any more yardage following the turnover. Indianapolis would have to settle for a field goal. 6-6 tie.

Immediately afterwards, it would be Maurice Alexander making his presence known with a 61-yard return to the Indianapolis 34-yard line. However, the score remained tied at 6-6 after Seibert’s attempt from 55 yards nailed the upright.

Shortly after the 2-minute warning, the Colts took the lead thanks to the 1st touchdown pass of the afternoon thanks to Sam Ehlinger connecting with Michael Strachan in the end zone.

The subsequent field goal was good. 13-6 Colts.

The 1st half finished with a bang, as the Lions elected to keep their offensive unit on the field on 4th-and-goal rather than attempt a field goal; Blough connected with Tom Kennedy as time expired.

A touchdown to end the half!#DETvsIND | 📺 Lions TV Network pic.twitter.com/lAQ4vhz1Zs — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 20, 2022

Blough ends the 1st half going 16-for-22 with 76 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

HALFTIME: Colts 13, Lions 13

Third Quarter

How about a nice double-dip from Kennedy? He would record his second touchdown reception of the game midway through the 3rd quarter, giving the Lions the lead right back.

The response from the Colts would be swift, however, Sam Ehlinger would launch a dime of a 50-yard touchdown to Dezmon Patmon:

Colts 20, Lions 20

Detroit’s defense continues to hold down the fort, as Saivion Smith laid an absolutely massive hit on Indianapolis’ DeMichael Harris.

Fourth Quarter

Not long afterward, it would be Austin Bryant with a second 3rd-down sack shortly into the afternoon’s final frame:

.@J_Cominsky with the sack to end the drive!#DETvsIND | 📺 Lions TV Network pic.twitter.com/LxDUIJavbh — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 20, 2022

Coach Campbell Speaks

“Yeah, I would say, the plan right now is to — there’ll be a number of these guys that will not play in this game,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said on Thursday. “A number of our starters, because they’re getting kind of the bulk of the reps, and — but there’ll a number of guys that have gotten the load here that will still play in this game. Certainly, we got a lot of battles still going on, but that would be the plan with this. That’s probably kind of like the structure of you get two really good days of work and now you don’t really feel like you need to go to the game with them.”

