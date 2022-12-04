Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: How to watch, listen to, and stream

How you can watch, listen to, and stream the game

Believe it or not, we are already heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season! On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to get back in the win column when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. The Lions will have their work cut out for them as the Jaguars have been playing better as of late. Here is everything you need to know in terms of watching, listening to, and streaming the Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

How can you watch Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars?

Here is all the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s game between the Lions and the Jaguars.

What: Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

When: Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Weather: Indoors

Television: FOX

Television Broadcast Team: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst)

Streaming Options: Detroit Lions’ mobile app and NFL+

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, list of other radio affiliates

Radio Broadcast Team: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Point Spread: Lions -1

Prediction:

Jacksonville Jaguars 23

Detroit Lions 31 (-1)

Nation, what is your pick for Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars?