Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: How to watch, listen to, and stream

Believe it or not, we are already heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season! On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to get back in the win column when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. The Lions will have their work cut out for them as the Jaguars have been playing better as of late. Here is everything you need to know in terms of watching, listening to, and streaming the Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
How can you watch Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars?
Here is all the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s game between the Lions and the Jaguars.
What: Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
When: Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Weather: Indoors
Television: FOX
Television Broadcast Team: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst)
Streaming Options: Detroit Lions’ mobile app and NFL+
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, list of other radio affiliates
Radio Broadcast Team: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Point Spread: Lions -1
Prediction:
Jacksonville Jaguars 23
Detroit Lions 31 (-1)
