Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars point spread released

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions play the Jaguars on Sunday
  • The Lions have opened as a slight favorite

On Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions gave it everything they had but they came up just short of beating a very good Buffalo Bills team. Unfortunately, the Bills kicked a late field goal to pick up a 28-25 win at Ford Field. Up next for the Lions, who fell to 4-7 on the season, is a home matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are coming off a nice win on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, but the Lions have opened as the favorite. The Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars point spread was released on Sunday.

Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

What is the Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars point spread?

According to our pals over at DraftKings, the Lions have opened as a 1-point favorite over the Jaguars.

Both the Lions and Jaguars go into the game with a 4-7 record, but the Lions are probably the better team at this point.

With their loss to the Bills, the Lions likely need to win at least five of their final six games of the season to make the playoffs, and it all starts on Sunday against the Jaguars.

Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

