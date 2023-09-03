Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown are ready for a shootout

The Week 1 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs is not just any game; it's a litmus test. For the Lions, it's about going toe-to-toe with a powerhouse and proving that they too are contenders. The anticipated game strategy is that the Lions would focus on controlling the clock, trying to keep Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense at bay. However, with a team like the Chiefs, who consistently rack up points, the Lions must also be prepared for a shootout.

What did Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff Say?

Amon-Ra St. Brown acknowledges the prowess of the Chiefs' offense but hopes for a strategic win rather than a shootout.

“That’s one of the best offenses in this league,” St. Brown said. “So to be able to keep up with them might be — I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing. That means our defense is letting up a lot of points, but we’re scoring a lot of points. That’s obviously not what we want as a team, but if it comes to that, hopefully, we get the ball last and we can score last. But that’s a great offense to try to keep up with.”

Meanwhile, Jared Goff, with a history of a high-scoring game against the Chiefs, emphasizes flexibility and embracing the nature of the game.

“If it happens you embrace it,” said Goff. “I know on defense, they don’t want it to be a shootout. But offensively, if that’s the way the game goes, you’ve gotta just kinda go with it and make the plays that are there.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: A Chance To Prove Themselves

The Detroit Lions won eight of their final 10 games to end the 2022 season, but they are well aware of the fact that they have not even been to the playoffs under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes. With that being said, the Lions will have a chance to make a huge statement this coming Thursday when they take on the Mahomes and the Chiefs in their house. If the Lions can pull out a victory, the hype train will be out of control!