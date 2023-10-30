Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Stone Cold Final Score Prediction

It's finally Game Day!!! Later tonight, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. With a win, the Lions would move to 6-2 heading into their bye week. Will the Lions get the job done, or will the Raiders walk into Ford Field and escape with a victory?

Run the Football

When it comes to the Raiders' defense, they have been excellent against the pass (No. 5 in the NFL according to the DVOA rankings) but stopping the run is a different story altogether. In fact, according to the DVOA rankings, the Raiders have the No. 25 ranked rush defense in the league.

Unfortunately, the Detroit Lions will not have RB David Montgomery against the Raiders, as he has already been ruled OUT for the game. With that being said, I still expect the Lions to do whatever they can to establish the run with rookie Jahmyr Gibbs. If the Lions can run the football effectively, they should cruise to a victory.

Stop the Run

The Lions' defense has been great stopping the run so far this season (No. 2 in the DVOA Rankings), and that should be their primary focus against the Raiders. If Detroit can be successful on 1st and 2nd down, Las Vegas will be forced to throw on 3rd down, and that would be ideal because Jimmy Garopollo has been careless with the football in 2023 (8 interceptions in 5 games)

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Run the Football: The Detroit Lions face the Las Vegas Raiders in a crucial Monday Night Football matchup. Despite missing RB David Montgomery, the Lions will aim to establish the run with rookie Jahmyr Gibbs to pave the way for a potential victory. Stop the Run: The Lions' defense has excelled at stopping the run this season, ranking 2nd in the DVOA Rankings. Their primary focus against the Raiders should be to maintain this strong run defense. Final Score Prediction: With aspirations for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Lions view this game as a must-win. Coming off a tough loss to the Ravens, the team is eager to bounce back and secure a significant home win against the Raiders. The predicted final score suggests a convincing victory for the Detroit Lions, with a projected score of 31-17.

Final Score Prediction

At this point, the Lions goal should be to do whatever it takes to get the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Keeping that in mind, I look at this as a must-win game for Detroit. There is no doubt that they will be looking to get the sour taste of their loss to the Ravens out of their mouth, and a big home win over the Raiders would be just what the doctor ordered. Look for the Lions to handle their business on Monday Night Football and walk away with a nice win.

Detroit Lions 31 Las Vegas Raiders 17