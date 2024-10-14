Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Point Spread Released

The Detroit Lions are riding high after their dominant 47-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, improving to 4-1 on the season. Now, the Lions have turned their attention to a pivotal Week 7 matchup against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. The stakes are high as both teams fight for first place in the NFC North.

According to DraftKings, the point spread for Sunday’s game has been released, and the Lions are currently listed as a 2-point underdog for the road showdown. The Vikings are coming off their bye week, giving them extra time to prepare for this crucial divisional battle.

Lions fans will remember last season’s Christmas Eve game when Detroit traveled to Minnesota and walked away with a thrilling 30-24 win over the Vikings. In that game, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combined for 135 rushing yards (169 total yards) and three touchdowns, helping secure the victory. With first place in the NFC North on the line once again, you can bet this will be quite the battle on Sunday.