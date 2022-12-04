Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released

on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.

What is the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread?

According to our pals at FanDuel, the Vikings have opened as a 3-point favorite over the Lions in Week 14.

One person who believes the Lions can beat any team in the NFL is Aidan Hutchinson.

While speaking to reporters after the 40-14 win over the Jaguars, Hutchinson talked about the emotional rollercoaster the season has been, and that they now “got the playoffs in mind.”

“We’ve got the playoffs in mind now and it’s good having something to play for,” he said.

Nation, do you think the Lions can make it five wins in six weeks, or do you think the Vikings will clinch the NFC North with a big win?