Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Point Spread Revealed

The Detroit Lions are back in action for Week 9, and the early betting odds make one thing clear: oddsmakers are expecting Dan Campbell’s team to take care of business at home.

After a dominant Monday Night Football win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Lions enter the week with a 5-2 record and plenty of momentum. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings are trending in the opposite direction, sitting at 3-4 following a rough Thursday Night Football loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

With both teams coming off extended breaks, the stage is set for a divisional showdown at Ford Field, and DraftKings Sportsbook has released the opening betting line: Detroit -8.5 points.

Why the Lions Are Favored

Detroit’s strong start to the season and dominance at home are key factors in the spread. The Lions have looked like one of the NFC’s most complete teams, combining an explosive offense with a defense that continues to force key takeaways.

On the other side, the Vikings have been dealing with inconsistency and injuries, particularly on defense. Their most recent performance against Los Angeles raised questions about whether they can keep pace with a high-powered offense like Detroit’s.

Divisional Implications

While the Lions are in control of their own destiny in the NFC North, divisional games like this one still carry weight. Minnesota will be desperate to claw back into the playoff picture, while Detroit will be looking to protect home turf.

It’s still early in the week, but the message from the oddsmakers is clear: they believe Detroit is the better, deeper, and more balanced team heading into this matchup.

Expect the point spread to shift slightly as the week goes on, depending on injury updates and betting trends, but for now, the Lions enter Week 9 as clear favorites at -8.5.