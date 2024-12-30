Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Point Spread Revealed for Week 18

In Week 18, the Detroit Lions (13-2) will host the Minnesota Vikings (14-2) for the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, with home-field advantage and a first-round playoff bye on the line.

FanDuel has set the initial point spread at Lions -2.5, making Detroit the slight favorite in this crucial home game. Both teams will have EVERYTHING on the line, and this matchup promises to be a thrilling showdown.

With so much at stake, this game is sure to be one of the most exciting of the season, with both teams vying for supremacy in the NFC. The line may shift as the game approaches, but for now, the Lions are the favorites.