The Detroit Lions are riding a four-game winning streak following Sunday’s 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins, and oddsmakers have already released the point spread for their upcoming showdown with the New England Patriots.

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According to the latest odds posted by FanDuel Sportsbook, the Lions have opened as 2.5-point favorites against the Patriots in next Sunday’s highly anticipated matchup in Munich, Germany.

And with Detroit looking to improve to 7-2, the betting line suggests another competitive game could be on the horizon.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs off the field after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots Point Spread and Full Odds

The Lions will face the Patriots on Sunday, November 15, at 9:30 a.m. ET, with the game being played at FC Bayern Munich Stadium in Germany. Although Detroit is officially designated as the home team, this international matchup will take place thousands of miles from Ford Field.

Here are the betting odds provided by FanDuel as of Sunday evening:

Betting Market Detroit Lions New England Patriots Point spread -2.5 (-110) +2.5 (-110) Moneyline -142 +120 Total points Over 50.5 (-115) or Under 50.5 (-105)

Detroit’s status as a 2.5-point favorite means the Lions would need to win by at least three points to cover the spread. The moneyline also favors Detroit, while the 50.5-point total suggests expectations for considerably more scoring than Sunday’s defensive battle against Miami.

As we previously reported, the international matchup means Detroit will surrender one of its scheduled home games at Ford Field. However, the opportunity to showcase the Lions on an international stage gives Dan Campbell’s team another significant spotlight.

Lions Enter Germany Matchup Riding Four-Game Winning Streak

Detroit improved to 6-2 on Sunday after holding Miami without a touchdown in a 19-9 victory. The Lions have now won four consecutive games, demonstrating an ability to win even when Jared Goff and the offense aren’t firing on all cylinders.

As we detailed following the Dolphins game, Goff’s franchise-record streak of 30 consecutive regular-season games with a touchdown pass came to an end. Despite that individual milestone ending, Detroit found enough offense to secure another victory.

New England, meanwhile, enters the matchup with a 5-4 record after suffering a 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Patriots will be looking to rebound against a Lions team that continues building momentum.

Sunday’s game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET and will be televised nationally on FOX. It will mark Detroit’s first international regular-season appearance since 2015.

What the 2.5-Point Spread Signals for Detroit

The Lions may be favored against New England, but a 2.5-point spread indicates oddsmakers aren’t expecting Detroit to simply cruise to another victory. The Patriots have enough talent to make this an interesting matchup, particularly with both teams adjusting to the unusual circumstances of playing overseas.

Detroit has won four straight games, sits at 6-2, and now heads to Germany as the betting favorite against New England. If the Lions can keep their winning streak alive, they’ll return home with a 7-2 record and another important victory as the NFC playoff race continues heating up.

Betting odds are from FanDuel’s November 8, 2026 listing and are subject to change.