Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants: How to Watch, Listen To, and Stream

It's football time again, and the anticipation is palpable in the Motor City! Our Detroit Lions square off against the New York Giants on Friday night beginning at 7 p.m. ET, marking the start of their 2023 preseason journey.

Why it Matters

While the teams have had ample practice time during their joint sessions in Allen Park, the real spectacle at Ford Field will be the showcasing of each team's depth – a critical factor in determining which players will make the initial 53-man roster. Lions fans, in particular, have much to anticipate. are the game's details:

Date & Time: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Ford Field, Detroit, MI Viewing: Catch the live action on FOX 2 and NFL Network's replay at 2 a.m. ET early Saturday. You can also stream online via the Detroit Lions app, DetroitLions.com, and NFL+.

Catch the live action on FOX 2 and NFL Network's replay at 2 a.m. ET early Saturday. You can also stream online via the Detroit Lions app, DetroitLions.com, and NFL+. Betting: Giants -3 (according to Draft Kings)

Giants -3 (according to Draft Kings) Commentary: On TV, Jason Ross Jr., Devin Gardner, and Dannie Rogers will guide you through. For radio listeners, tune into 97.1 The Ticket with Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, and T.J. Lang.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Bottom Line – Excitement for a Preseason Game?

Friday's game is not just a regular preseason game. It's the beginning of a new chapter, a teaser of what the upcoming NFL season has in store. For the players, especially the emerging talents, it's their time under the spotlight, their moment to show they belong on this grand stage. For those players who are firmly on the roster bubble, this is a golden opportunity to prove they belong. For Lions' fans, it's a sneak peek into the future, a glimpse of the next superstars. The game is set, and the stage is ready. All that's left is for the whistle to blow and the magic to unfold!!! GO LIONS!!!