Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants: How to watch, listen to, and stream

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions take on the Giants on Sunday
  • Here is how to watch, listen to, and stream the game

Believe it or not, we are already heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL regular season! On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to win their second-straight road game when they travel to East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. The Lions will have a tough time defensively as Barkley is currently second in the NFL with 931 rushing yards. Here is everything you need to know in terms of watching, listening to, and streaming the Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants.

How can you watch Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants?

Here is all the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s game between the Lions and the Bears.

What: Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants

When: Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Weather: Mostly sunny, 36 degrees, 15-25 mph winds at game time

Television: FOX

Television Broadcast Team: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Streaming Options: Detroit Lions’ mobile app and NFL+

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, list of other radio affiliates

Radio Broadcast Team: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Point Spread: Giants -3

Prediction:

Detroit Lions 27 (+3)

Chicago Bears 24

Nation, what is your pick for Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants?

