Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets: How to watch, listen to, and stream

The Lions will take on the Jets on Sunday

We are already well into Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season, and on Sunday afternoon, our Detroit Lions will look to move to .500 on the season when they take on the New York Jets at MetLife Field. The Lions will have their work cut out for them as the Jets are 7-6 and still in the AFC playoff hunt. Here is everything you need to know in terms of watching, listening to, and streaming the Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets.

How can you watch the Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets?

Here is all the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s game between the Lions and the Jets.

What: Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets

When: Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey

Weather: 38 degrees – partly cloudy – 11 mph winds

Television: CBS

Television Broadcast Team: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Streaming Options: Detroit Lions’ mobile app and NFL+

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, list of other radio affiliates

Radio Broadcast Team: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Point Spread: Jets -1.5

Prediction:

Detroit Lions 24 (+1.5)

New York Jets 20

Nation, what is your pick for Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets?