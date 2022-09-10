Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to watch, listen to, and stream

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field and you can bet the stadium will be rocking like it never has rocked before.

There is no question about it that the Lions are going to have their work cut out for them in this one but if they can play disciplined football, they may just be able to pull out a Week 1 victory.

Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s matchup between the Lions and Eagles.

What: Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Week 1)

When: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field – Detroit, Michigan

Weather: Indoors

Television: FOX

Television Broadcast Team: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Streaming Options: Detroit Lions mobile app and NFL+

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, list of other radio affiliates

Radio Broadcast Team: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Point Spread: Eagles -4 (Via BetMGM)

Prediction:

Well, I have been picking the Detroit Lions to win this game throughout the entire offseason but as we have gotten closer to game time, the Lions have suffered some injuries, while the Philadelphia Eagles are 100% healthy.

If the Lions were on the road, I would easily pick the Eagles to win this one but I have a feeling that Ford Field will be as loud as it has ever been and the Lions will find a way to win at the end.

Philadelphia Eagles 20

Detroit Lions 23 (+4)