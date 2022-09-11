Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles Live Scoring Updates

The Detroit Lions kick off the 2022 NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles this afternoon at Ford Field in what will be the beginning of Year 2 of the Jared Goff and Dan Campbell era.

This afternoon will also feature the return to the Detroit lineup of Frank Ragnow, who hasn’t played since suffering a torn ligament in his foot last October. Meanwhile, the Lions will be without Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Tommy Kraemer.

And you can expect that the sold-out Ford Field will be rocking as the fans hope to will their Lions to an ideal 1-0 start to the year. Kickoff is scheduled for just after 1:00 PM EST, with television coverage on Fox as well as radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.

Stick with us in this constantly updating piece for live scoring updates.

First Quarter

The Eagles have won the coin toss and elected to defer. And right off the bat, D’Andre Swift showed off his wheels with a gain of 48 yards, drawing a huge roar from the fans.