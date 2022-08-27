Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch, listen to, and stream

Believe it or not but we are less than 24 hours away from the Detroit Lions taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in their final preseason game of the year.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said it is going to be hard to trim his roster down to 53 players because the overall roster is much more competitive than it was in 2021.

“We’re a lot farther ahead than we were last year. We’re much more competitive,” Campbell said. “The talent has been upgraded, and it’s tough. It’s going to be, it’s hard. It’s hard because you’re going to be doing the — Brad (Holmes) and I went through it again last night. You go through these scenarios, but you’re doing the bouncing. You’re juggling the durability, the dependability, the — all these, ‘They do it right, but yet are they good enough? Are they truly good enough versus the talent, flash player, can’t trust them?’ But you know, they’ve got the talent to do it if the light comes on, and so, it’s hard. It’s hard but that’s the task that we’re given.”

Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch, listen to, and stream

Here is all of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Saturday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers.

What: Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers (Preseason Game No. 3)

When: Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Acrisure Stadium – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Weather: 88 degrees and sunny, 7 mph wind

Television: CBS

Television Broadcast Team: Greg Gumbel, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Streaming Options: Detroit Lions mobile app and NFL+

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, list of other radio affiliates

Radio Broadcast Team: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Point Spread: Steelers -5.5 (Via BetMGM)

