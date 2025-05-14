Detroit Lions Learn When They Will Face Matthew Stafford, Rams in 2025

The Detroit Lions will travel to Los Angeles to face Matthew Stafford and the Rams in Week 15 on Dec. 14. Kickoff is set for 4:25 PM ET.

TL;DR

According to @OzzyNFL on X, the Detroit Lions will hit the road in Week 15 to face Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. The game is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET on December 14, and marks another emotional chapter in the story between the former Lions quarterback and the franchise he spent over a decade leading.

The Report

Per @OzzyNFL: The Lions will travel west to play the Rams in Week 15, with kickoff set for 4:25 PM ET on Dec. 14.

It’s the kind of late-season matchup that could have massive playoff implications in both conferences — and it just so happens to feature one of the most notable player-team reunions in recent NFL history.

Stafford vs. Detroit: Part 4

This will be the fourth meeting between Matthew Stafford and the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2009:

In 2021 , Stafford beat the Lions at SoFi Stadium.

, Stafford beat the Lions at SoFi Stadium. In 2023 , the Lions got their revenge, defeating the Rams 24-23 in the Wild Card Round in front of a roaring Ford Field crowd .

, the Lions got their revenge, defeating the Rams 24-23 in the in front of a roaring . In 2024, the Lions survived a 26-20 overtime win at Ford Field against Stafford and the Rams.

Now? Stafford and the Rams get another shot — this time at home, and likely with NFC playoff seeding on the line.

Where Both Teams Stand

The Rams went 10-7 in 2024, winning the NFC West before falling to the Eagles in the Divisional Round .

in 2024, winning the before falling to the in the . The Lions finished 15-2, claimed the NFC North, and were knocked out by the Commanders in their own Divisional matchup.

With both teams expected to contend again in 2025, this Week 15 battle could have major consequences.

Key Takeaways

Lions at Rams is set for Week 15 — December 14 at 4:25 PM ET .

is set for — . It’s the fourth meeting between the Lions and former QB Matthew Stafford .

between the Lions and former QB . Both teams are coming off playoff seasons and are expected to contend again in 2025.

and are again in 2025. It could be a key game in the NFC playoff race, with postseason implications across the board.

Bottom Line

There’s always emotion when Matthew Stafford faces the Lions — and that won’t change in 2025.

But this isn’t about nostalgia anymore. It’s about wins, seeding, and taking another step toward the Super Bowl.

And if Detroit wants to be taken seriously again in December, Week 15 in L.A. is one they need to handle with purpose.