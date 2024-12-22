Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed

Following the Detroit Lions' dominant performance against the Chicago Bears, the team now sits at 13-2 with just two games remaining in their 2024 regular-season schedule. Up next for the Lions is their final road game of the season, as they travel west for an NFC Championship Game rematch against the San Francisco 49ers.

The opening point spread has been revealed for the Lions' Week 17 matchup against the 49ers, and according to DraftKings, Detroit is a 3-point road favorite. This sets the stage for a highly anticipated showdown between two of the NFC's top teams, with both sides looking to solidify their playoff positioning.

As the Lions continue their push for the NFC North title and a potential No. 1 seed, this game against the 49ers could have significant implications for the postseason. With Detroit’s offense firing on all cylinders and a defense that’s been improving, they’ll look to carry their momentum into a tough road matchup against a physical San Francisco team.

Stay tuned as the Lions aim to extend their winning streak and make a statement against the 49ers.