Detroit Lions vs. Seahawks point spread drops following recent news

After a devastating loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will now have to do their best quickly shift their focus to the Seattle Seahawks, who they will host next Sunday at Ford Field.

Prior to the start of the season, the Lions were listed as a 1-point favorite over the Seahawks but, according to Draft Kings, on Sunday night, the Lions were a 6-point favorite.

Following the news that Tracy Walker is out for the season, D’Andre Swift is likely to miss time, and Amon-Ra St. Brown is also dealing with an injury of his own, that point spread has now dropped to the Lions -4.5 points over the Seahawks.

Seattle, who lost 27-23 at home to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, is now 1-2 on the season after dropping their second-straight game.

As far as the Lions go, with their loss to the Vikings, they have now put themselves in a position where they almost MUST beat the Seahawks if they want to contend in the NFC North.

Nation, it’s still early, but who would you bet on, the Detroit Lions or Seattle Seahawks?

