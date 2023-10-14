Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to Watch, Listen to, and stream [Prediction Included]

Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Find out EVERYTHING you need to know about Sunday's game!

The gritty Detroit Lions are on a roll, clinching three consecutive wins and they're now setting their sights on a showdown down south. They're Florida-bound to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. If the Lions clinch another victory, it'll mark their first four-game win streak since 2016. So, don't miss out on any of the action; here's how you can stay in the loop and follow this exciting game:

How to Watch, Listen to, and Stream

What : Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Date: October 14, 2023

October 14, 2023 Time: 4:25 p.m. EST

4:25 p.m. EST Location: Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL Television: FOX

FOX Streaming : fuboTV, Hulu

: fuboTV, Hulu Television Announcers: Adam Amin and Daryl Johnston

Adam Amin and Daryl Johnston Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, and T.J. Lang

Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, and T.J. Lang Point Spread: Detroit Lions by -3

Detroit Lions by -3 Over/Under: 42

Prediction

Folks, the Detroit Lions are rolling. In fact, at this point in time, you can easily argue that they are one of the Top 5 teams in the NFL. With that being said, they will have their work cut out for them against the Buccaneers this coming Sunday. Tampa Bay is 3-1 on the season, and though they are probably not quite as good as their record indicates, they are coming off a bye week, and they are very healthy. The Lions, on the other hand, have been dealing with a plethora of injuries to key players, including Brian Branch, Jonah Jackson, and Jahmyr Gibbs, just to name a few.

But, if you have been following along so far this season, the Lions have adopted the “Next Man Up” approach, and guys have been stepping up left and right to keep the ball rolling. I believe this is going to be a battle that comes down to the final minutes of the game, but the Lions will pull off another win. Detroit Lions 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24