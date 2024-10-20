fb
Monday, October 21, 2024
Detroit Lions vs. Tennessee Titans Opening Point Spread Released

W.G. Brady
It wasn’t easy, but the Detroit Lions are now sitting comfortably at 5-1 after pulling off a thrilling 31-29 road victory over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings. Now, the first-place Lions look ahead to their next challenge — a home matchup against the struggling 1-5 Tennessee Titans.

The Titans, who have faced their share of challenges this season, are coming off a rough 34-10 loss on the road to the Buffalo Bills. To add to their woes, there’s uncertainty surrounding the availability of starting quarterback Will Levis, who may or may not suit up for Sunday’s game against the Lions at Ford Field.

As of now, the opening point spread for the Lions vs. Titans showdown has been released, and according to DraftKings, the Lions are currently a 9.5-point favorite to secure a victory and keep their impressive season rolling.

The Lions, who have looked dominant at times this season, will be looking to take full advantage of a struggling Titans squad to further solidify their status as one of the top contenders in the NFC.

