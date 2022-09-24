Detroit Lions Should Cover Vs. Vikings

Can The Detroit Lions Beat The Minnesota Vikings?
Griffin & Bass discuss what it takes for Detroit Lions to top Minnesota Vikings on the road. Can Jared Goff stay composed on the road vs. the Minnesota Vikings?
Check out gearupdetroit.shop and get 25% off your purchase by using coupon code G&B25OFF
About The Show:
▬ Griffin & Bass – Hosted by Ryan Griffin and Matt Bassin – We discuss the latest hot topics of the week and have some fun while doing it. New episodes are LIVE Tuesdays and Fridays at noon.