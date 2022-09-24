Griffin & Bass

Detroit Lions Should Cover Vs. Vikings

By Amy Price
0 Min Read

Can The Detroit Lions Beat The Minnesota Vikings?

Griffin & Bass discuss what it takes for Detroit Lions to top Minnesota Vikings on the road. Can Jared Goff stay composed on the road vs. the Minnesota Vikings?

About The Show:

Griffin & Bass – Hosted by Ryan Griffin and Matt Bassin – We discuss the latest hot topics of the week and have some fun while doing it. New episodes are LIVE Tuesdays and Fridays at noon.

